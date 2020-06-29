All apartments in Seattle
10524 Ashworth Ave. N.
10524 Ashworth Ave. N.

10524 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10524 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
10524 Ashworth Ave. N. Available 05/15/19 Impeccable Craftsman - This 1913 Unique Craftsman has everything you could want! Striking three story, 3br/2bath plus bonus room home is full of sunlight. An inviting front porch for socializing, beautifully finished fir floors, remodeled kitchen w/breakfast nook and island, new bathroom, private deck off kitchen, office nook, plenty of storage, fenced yard, as well as a gardeners paradise with raised beds and lovely landscaping. Detached single car garage plus lots of extra parking. Convenient to public transportation, Newly Remodeled Northgate shopping mall, Oaktree Cinemas, LA Fitness, Starbucks and much more! Available now! $2750 per month/$2750 security deposit. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE3195322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. have any available units?
10524 Ashworth Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. have?
Some of 10524 Ashworth Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
10524 Ashworth Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10524 Ashworth Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
