Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

10524 Ashworth Ave. N. Available 05/15/19 Impeccable Craftsman - This 1913 Unique Craftsman has everything you could want! Striking three story, 3br/2bath plus bonus room home is full of sunlight. An inviting front porch for socializing, beautifully finished fir floors, remodeled kitchen w/breakfast nook and island, new bathroom, private deck off kitchen, office nook, plenty of storage, fenced yard, as well as a gardeners paradise with raised beds and lovely landscaping. Detached single car garage plus lots of extra parking. Convenient to public transportation, Newly Remodeled Northgate shopping mall, Oaktree Cinemas, LA Fitness, Starbucks and much more! Available now! $2750 per month/$2750 security deposit. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE3195322)