10521 1/2 24th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c2a0a80b1 ---- Great Location! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Nicely Maintained Building. 10519 1/2 24th Ave NE, Seattle, WA $1195 per month Available now 2 beds, 1 full bath 745 sq. ft. Very nice 2 BR/1BA on second floor in well maintained building. Newer paint and blinds. Large living room with easy-care laminate wood flooring. Kitchen has good counter and cabinet space, plus breakfast nook for additional dining area. Two generous-sized bedrooms, large bath with tile tub surround. Great location, with easy access to freeway, public transportation. Close to Northgate Mall, plus numerous restaurants and stores. 1 uncovered parking space included. Water, sewer and garbage $50/month per occupant. Year Built: 1960 SCHOOLS Elementary: Sacajewea | Middle/Jr High: Jane Addams | High: Nathan Hale APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator PARKING 1 Uncovered Reserved Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS - 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1295. We may ask for last month's rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties No Pets Kitchen and Bath . Refrigerator . Stove/oven Lease Terms . . . Contact Us: Brink Property Management Brink Leasing 206.488.0170 See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-viewing.com/lc/5306a3b084