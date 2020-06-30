All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1038 Lakeview Blvd E

1038 Lakeview Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Lakeview Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98102
Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Beautifully and thoughtfully designed 3 bedroom/2 bathroom view condo on Capitol Hill. Enjoy full views overlooking Lake Union and Downtown from two large, private view decks. The main level offers an open floor plan with cork flooring, gas fireplace, built-ins already wired for sound, and aluminum ceiling features. Kitchen features a gas stove, large pantry, and all stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom on this level has French doors leading to an expansive back deck which includes a custom tree house gazebo perched high above the property. One full bathroom and a separate laundry room finish off the main level. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet and enough room for a home office or sitting area. The second bedroom and an over sized bathroom with a large soaking tub finish off the upper level of this well-appointed, modern home. Off-street parking included (zone 15).

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month minimum lease. Water, sewer, and garbage is $60 per person/per month; gas and electric metered. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have any available units?
1038 Lakeview Blvd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have?
Some of 1038 Lakeview Blvd E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Lakeview Blvd E currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Lakeview Blvd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Lakeview Blvd E pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E offer parking?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have a pool?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have accessible units?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not have units with dishwashers.

