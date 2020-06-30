1038 Lakeview Blvd E

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Beautifully and thoughtfully designed 3 bedroom/2 bathroom view condo on Capitol Hill. Enjoy full views overlooking Lake Union and Downtown from two large, private view decks. The main level offers an open floor plan with cork flooring, gas fireplace, built-ins already wired for sound, and aluminum ceiling features. Kitchen features a gas stove, large pantry, and all stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom on this level has French doors leading to an expansive back deck which includes a custom tree house gazebo perched high above the property. One full bathroom and a separate laundry room finish off the main level. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet and enough room for a home office or sitting area. The second bedroom and an over sized bathroom with a large soaking tub finish off the upper level of this well-appointed, modern home. Off-street parking included (zone 15).



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month minimum lease. Water, sewer, and garbage is $60 per person/per month; gas and electric metered. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



