Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1038 Lakeview Blvd E
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

1038 Lakeview Blvd E

1038 Lakeview Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Lakeview Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy Capitol Hill apartment tucked away above Lake Union. Walking distance to both Capitol Hill and South Lake Union neighborhoods. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom lower level unit has it all! Bright and open floor plan with red cork and tiles flooring. Kitchen has all appliances. Private laundry room with full size machines and extra storage. Both bedrooms have newer carpet. Large private deck overlooking Lake Union. Street parking only.

Terms: 1st & 1 month deposit; 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have any available units?
1038 Lakeview Blvd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have?
Some of 1038 Lakeview Blvd E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Lakeview Blvd E currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Lakeview Blvd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Lakeview Blvd E pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E offer parking?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have a pool?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have accessible units?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Lakeview Blvd E does not have units with dishwashers.
