1038 Lakeview Blvd E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy Capitol Hill apartment tucked away above Lake Union. Walking distance to both Capitol Hill and South Lake Union neighborhoods. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom lower level unit has it all! Bright and open floor plan with red cork and tiles flooring. Kitchen has all appliances. Private laundry room with full size machines and extra storage. Both bedrooms have newer carpet. Large private deck overlooking Lake Union. Street parking only.



Terms: 1st & 1 month deposit; 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management