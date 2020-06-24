1038 Lakeview Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98102 Capitol Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy Capitol Hill apartment tucked away above Lake Union. Walking distance to both Capitol Hill and South Lake Union neighborhoods. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom lower level unit has it all! Bright and open floor plan with red cork and tiles flooring. Kitchen has all appliances. Private laundry room with full size machines and extra storage. Both bedrooms have newer carpet. Large private deck overlooking Lake Union. Street parking only.
Terms: 1st & 1 month deposit; 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.
Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria
Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have any available units?
1038 Lakeview Blvd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Lakeview Blvd E have?
Some of 1038 Lakeview Blvd E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Lakeview Blvd E currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Lakeview Blvd E is not currently offering any rent specials.