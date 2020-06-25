Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage extra storage carpet range

Northgate Area 2bd 1 bath Bungalow Home for Rent! - $1500 / 1034 NE 112th St, Seattle, WA 98125 / Northgate - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow freshly painted everywhere inside the house with new carpet and gas stove and gas heat. Laundry room off of the kitchen with washer and dryer included. Storage detached garage not to be used for a car but great for extra storage. Right across the street from QFC for your morning coffee at Starbucks and you can walk to Thornton creek movie complex or shop at Northgate Mall. I you work at the mall this would be a great home so share with a friend. Nice quite area and a nice yard. This home is small but cute with very livable spaces.



(RLNE3562341)