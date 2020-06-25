All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1034 NE 112th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1034 NE 112th St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

1034 NE 112th St

1034 Northeast 112th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pinehurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1034 Northeast 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Northgate Area 2bd 1 bath Bungalow Home for Rent! - $1500 / 1034 NE 112th St, Seattle, WA 98125 / Northgate - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow freshly painted everywhere inside the house with new carpet and gas stove and gas heat. Laundry room off of the kitchen with washer and dryer included. Storage detached garage not to be used for a car but great for extra storage. Right across the street from QFC for your morning coffee at Starbucks and you can walk to Thornton creek movie complex or shop at Northgate Mall. I you work at the mall this would be a great home so share with a friend. Nice quite area and a nice yard. This home is small but cute with very livable spaces.

(RLNE3562341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 NE 112th St have any available units?
1034 NE 112th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 NE 112th St have?
Some of 1034 NE 112th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 NE 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
1034 NE 112th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 NE 112th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 NE 112th St is pet friendly.
Does 1034 NE 112th St offer parking?
Yes, 1034 NE 112th St offers parking.
Does 1034 NE 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 NE 112th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 NE 112th St have a pool?
No, 1034 NE 112th St does not have a pool.
Does 1034 NE 112th St have accessible units?
No, 1034 NE 112th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 NE 112th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 NE 112th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University