10314 55th Ave S

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Remodeled 2 bdrm So. Seattle Bungalow - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/3a8e94c073



Home is brand new inside. New flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring, bathrooms, windows, roof, everything! 1 bedroom on the main level with an additional office and larger master bedroom suite upstairs with a 3/4 bath. 3 min to light rail 15 min drive to Seattle, grocery, bus stops and Kubota Gardens is right down the street!



Outbuilding may be used by tenant until Owner converts to ADU in the future.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



