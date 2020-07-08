All apartments in Seattle
10314 55th Ave S

10314 55th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10314 55th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 2 bdrm So. Seattle Bungalow - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/3a8e94c073

Home is brand new inside. New flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring, bathrooms, windows, roof, everything! 1 bedroom on the main level with an additional office and larger master bedroom suite upstairs with a 3/4 bath. 3 min to light rail 15 min drive to Seattle, grocery, bus stops and Kubota Gardens is right down the street!

Outbuilding may be used by tenant until Owner converts to ADU in the future.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5772327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10314 55th Ave S have any available units?
10314 55th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 10314 55th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10314 55th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10314 55th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10314 55th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 10314 55th Ave S offer parking?
No, 10314 55th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 10314 55th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10314 55th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10314 55th Ave S have a pool?
No, 10314 55th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 10314 55th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 10314 55th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 10314 55th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10314 55th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10314 55th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10314 55th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

