1028 S Snoqualmie St
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM

1028 S Snoqualmie St

1028 South Snoqualmie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1028 South Snoqualmie Street, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available June 1

Casual urban living in quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of Beacon Hill. Charming, recently remodeled mid-century bungalow on corner lot with fenced in yard. This beautiful home has fantastic natural light. Open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Wood fireplace. Modern kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space.

Partially finished basement with bathroom and 3rd bedroom and large space great for an entertainment room or playroom.

New brick patio, inviting BBQs, and outdoor dining. Detached one-car garage with space for tools or projects. Raised bed ready for planting. Solar panels keep electricity to a minimum. High-efficiency gas furnace. Ample street parking.

Near Maplewood Park with beautiful views of Mount Rainier and the Olympics. Walking distance to Jefferson Park, Georgetown, and Beacon Ave with convenient access to Columbia City, Seward Park, West Seattle, Downtown, light-rail and I-5.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,550 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 deposit and a signed holding deposit agreement at showing holds this beautiful home exclusively for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 S Snoqualmie St have any available units?
1028 S Snoqualmie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 S Snoqualmie St have?
Some of 1028 S Snoqualmie St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 S Snoqualmie St currently offering any rent specials?
1028 S Snoqualmie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 S Snoqualmie St pet-friendly?
No, 1028 S Snoqualmie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1028 S Snoqualmie St offer parking?
Yes, 1028 S Snoqualmie St offers parking.
Does 1028 S Snoqualmie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 S Snoqualmie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 S Snoqualmie St have a pool?
No, 1028 S Snoqualmie St does not have a pool.
Does 1028 S Snoqualmie St have accessible units?
No, 1028 S Snoqualmie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 S Snoqualmie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 S Snoqualmie St has units with dishwashers.
