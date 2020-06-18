1028 S Snoqualmie St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Available June 1



Casual urban living in quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of Beacon Hill. Charming, recently remodeled mid-century bungalow on corner lot with fenced in yard. This beautiful home has fantastic natural light. Open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Wood fireplace. Modern kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space.



Partially finished basement with bathroom and 3rd bedroom and large space great for an entertainment room or playroom.



New brick patio, inviting BBQs, and outdoor dining. Detached one-car garage with space for tools or projects. Raised bed ready for planting. Solar panels keep electricity to a minimum. High-efficiency gas furnace. Ample street parking.



Near Maplewood Park with beautiful views of Mount Rainier and the Olympics. Walking distance to Jefferson Park, Georgetown, and Beacon Ave with convenient access to Columbia City, Seward Park, West Seattle, Downtown, light-rail and I-5.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,550 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 deposit and a signed holding deposit agreement at showing holds this beautiful home exclusively for you.