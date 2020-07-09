All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1026 NE 65th Street #308.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1026 NE 65th Street #308
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1026 NE 65th Street #308

1026 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1026 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bike storage
garage
1026 NE 65th Street #308 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo in Roosevelt Neighborhood - Amazing location! This condominium home is just steps from the soon to be completed Roosevelt light rail station, bus lines, Whole Foods, restaurants and less than a mile to Green Lake. The southwest exposure of this corner unit floods the home with natural light, highlighting the gleaming wood floors and stone countertops. Beautifully detailed, the home includes stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves, interior French doors and new paint. The master bedroom is en suite and boasts a large, walk-in closet. The second bedroom could also be the perfect home office. Other amenities include counter seating in the kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, private balcony and air conditioning (a rare find in Seattle). The condo is located in the Dwell building, which includes secure entry, designated parking, bike storage, a club room and a spacious green roof overlooking downtown Seattle and the Olympic Mountains.

~Water/sewer/garbage/heating/air conditioning $75/mo/person.
~Electricity is tenant's responsibility.
~Parking $50 per month.
~12-month lease minimum.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.
?~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (maximum six months, no interest).
?~$45.00 Application fee per applicant.
?~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability.

(RLNE5799917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 NE 65th Street #308 have any available units?
1026 NE 65th Street #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 NE 65th Street #308 have?
Some of 1026 NE 65th Street #308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 NE 65th Street #308 currently offering any rent specials?
1026 NE 65th Street #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 NE 65th Street #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 NE 65th Street #308 is pet friendly.
Does 1026 NE 65th Street #308 offer parking?
Yes, 1026 NE 65th Street #308 offers parking.
Does 1026 NE 65th Street #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 NE 65th Street #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 NE 65th Street #308 have a pool?
No, 1026 NE 65th Street #308 does not have a pool.
Does 1026 NE 65th Street #308 have accessible units?
No, 1026 NE 65th Street #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 NE 65th Street #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 NE 65th Street #308 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University