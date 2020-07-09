Amenities

1026 NE 65th Street #308 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo in Roosevelt Neighborhood - Amazing location! This condominium home is just steps from the soon to be completed Roosevelt light rail station, bus lines, Whole Foods, restaurants and less than a mile to Green Lake. The southwest exposure of this corner unit floods the home with natural light, highlighting the gleaming wood floors and stone countertops. Beautifully detailed, the home includes stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves, interior French doors and new paint. The master bedroom is en suite and boasts a large, walk-in closet. The second bedroom could also be the perfect home office. Other amenities include counter seating in the kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, private balcony and air conditioning (a rare find in Seattle). The condo is located in the Dwell building, which includes secure entry, designated parking, bike storage, a club room and a spacious green roof overlooking downtown Seattle and the Olympic Mountains.



~Water/sewer/garbage/heating/air conditioning $75/mo/person.

~Electricity is tenant's responsibility.

~Parking $50 per month.

~12-month lease minimum.

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.

?~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (maximum six months, no interest).

?~$45.00 Application fee per applicant.

?~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability.



