10247 37th Avenue Southwest

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bike storage internet access

OPEN HOUSE -- SATURDAY, JANUARY 18. 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm



Don't let the size of this modern cottage fool you -- this nicely updated retro-styled one-story, 1-bedroom, 1-bath home has numerous desirable features and amenities unavailable in apartment or multi-family living! Located in the peaceful Arbor Heights neighborhood in West Seattle (near Lincoln Park, Fauntleroy Park and the "Saltwater Colman pool"); this quiet and comfortable home offers plenty of light and privacy and view to trees and greenery from every room and modern comfort items such as a European appliances, "on demand", re-circulating, tank-less gas water heater and efficient front-loading washer and Dryer. The well insulated home is heated with new efficient and silent eco heaters and there is wiring for electric car charger on site. All new custom designed kitchen with gas cooktop, filtered water system and stainless steel countertop. Lots of storage in built-in cabinets throughout and a spacious attic storage area. The home is wired for hi-speed DSL internet through Century Link and has plug in option for internet access. There is a large, West facing deck on the backside for entertaining - which is great for those warm spring and summer evenings and weekends. The large 6000 SF lot features numerous flower beds; large, mature rhododendrons; roses; trees; raised planting beds for the "urban farmer"; and a nice size lawn area. The owners includes basic landscape services. There is "off-street" parking for 1-2 vehicles and possibility for bicycle storage in shed. Don't want to drive into downtown -- take advantage of the close proximity to great public transportation with the Rapid Ride C-Line and Line 21 bus line to downtown.



This is a "No Smoking" property. Renters' insurance is required. Pet policy -- up to 2 pets considered with additional "security deposit must be licensed, be at least 1-years old (no puppies or kittens), be spayed/neutered, have all required vaccinations, favorable landlord references from the past 2 landlords, and no dogs over 35 pounds. Pets must be screened through petscreening.com (there is a charge for this-- paid directly to petscreening.com). Of course, properly documented "service animals" do not require additional deposit or rent. (Verification of "service animals" also must be done through petscreening.com -- however, there is no charge for this) Available now on flexible lease of min 6 months and max 18 months. Stable, verifiable qualifying income of 2.5 times the amount of the monthly rent and favorable landlord references from the past 2 landlords is required. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent and a refundable security deposit. You MUST VIEW THE PROPERTY IN PERSON prior to making application. Applicant screening is performed by a professional, 3rd-party screening company. Application fee is $52 per person age 18 and above. We do not accept portable screening reports. We abide by all federal, state and local "Fair Housing Laws" and ordinances -- including "first in time". This property is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management.