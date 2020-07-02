All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:45 PM

10247 37th Avenue Southwest

10247 37th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10247 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
OPEN HOUSE -- SATURDAY, JANUARY 18. 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm

Don't let the size of this modern cottage fool you -- this nicely updated retro-styled one-story, 1-bedroom, 1-bath home has numerous desirable features and amenities unavailable in apartment or multi-family living! Located in the peaceful Arbor Heights neighborhood in West Seattle (near Lincoln Park, Fauntleroy Park and the "Saltwater Colman pool"); this quiet and comfortable home offers plenty of light and privacy and view to trees and greenery from every room and modern comfort items such as a European appliances, "on demand", re-circulating, tank-less gas water heater and efficient front-loading washer and Dryer. The well insulated home is heated with new efficient and silent eco heaters and there is wiring for electric car charger on site. All new custom designed kitchen with gas cooktop, filtered water system and stainless steel countertop. Lots of storage in built-in cabinets throughout and a spacious attic storage area. The home is wired for hi-speed DSL internet through Century Link and has plug in option for internet access. There is a large, West facing deck on the backside for entertaining - which is great for those warm spring and summer evenings and weekends. The large 6000 SF lot features numerous flower beds; large, mature rhododendrons; roses; trees; raised planting beds for the "urban farmer"; and a nice size lawn area. The owners includes basic landscape services. There is "off-street" parking for 1-2 vehicles and possibility for bicycle storage in shed. Don't want to drive into downtown -- take advantage of the close proximity to great public transportation with the Rapid Ride C-Line and Line 21 bus line to downtown.

This is a "No Smoking" property. Renters' insurance is required. Pet policy -- up to 2 pets considered with additional "security deposit must be licensed, be at least 1-years old (no puppies or kittens), be spayed/neutered, have all required vaccinations, favorable landlord references from the past 2 landlords, and no dogs over 35 pounds. Pets must be screened through petscreening.com (there is a charge for this-- paid directly to petscreening.com). Of course, properly documented "service animals" do not require additional deposit or rent. (Verification of "service animals" also must be done through petscreening.com -- however, there is no charge for this) Available now on flexible lease of min 6 months and max 18 months. Stable, verifiable qualifying income of 2.5 times the amount of the monthly rent and favorable landlord references from the past 2 landlords is required. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent and a refundable security deposit. You MUST VIEW THE PROPERTY IN PERSON prior to making application. Applicant screening is performed by a professional, 3rd-party screening company. Application fee is $52 per person age 18 and above. We do not accept portable screening reports. We abide by all federal, state and local "Fair Housing Laws" and ordinances -- including "first in time". This property is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10247 37th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
10247 37th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10247 37th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 10247 37th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10247 37th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10247 37th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10247 37th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10247 37th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 10247 37th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 10247 37th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 10247 37th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10247 37th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10247 37th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 10247 37th Avenue Southwest has a pool.
Does 10247 37th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10247 37th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10247 37th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10247 37th Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.

