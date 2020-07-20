All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10233 35th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10233 35th Ave SW
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

10233 35th Ave SW

10233 35th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10233 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling Home With Lots of Character in West Seattle! - Located in Arbor Heights neighborhood in West Seattle. This 2bed+ plus loft home features a rustic interior with wood paneled living room, vaulted skylight ceiling and a cozy loft area upstairs. Large fenced in backyard with shed for storage. NO SMOKING, PETS ALLOWED (dog under 50lbs.), tenant pays electric, W/S/G

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

Lisa Dankers Property Manager 206-953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com

(RLNE3315719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 35th Ave SW have any available units?
10233 35th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 10233 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
10233 35th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10233 35th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 10233 35th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 10233 35th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 10233 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10233 35th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 10233 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 10233 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 10233 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10233 35th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10233 35th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10233 35th Ave SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Denny18
1823 18th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University