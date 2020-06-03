1023 E Jefferson St A

Amenities

First Hill Unit A - Property Id: 87118



$100 off per month for an 18-month lease.



Newly renovated approx. 1000 sqft with tall ceilings and windows allowing lots of sunlight. Huge sized rooms. Lots of storage spaces. Newly painted. New carpet. New flooring. New kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.



Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, street car, shopping, parks and more. Walk to cafes, Seattle University, Swedish, Harborview.



Pets negotiable.

No Dogs Allowed



