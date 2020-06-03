All apartments in Seattle
1023 E Jefferson St A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1023 E Jefferson St A

1023 East Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 East Jefferson Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Yesler Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
First Hill Unit A - Property Id: 87118

$100 off per month for an 18-month lease.

Newly renovated approx. 1000 sqft with tall ceilings and windows allowing lots of sunlight. Huge sized rooms. Lots of storage spaces. Newly painted. New carpet. New flooring. New kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.

Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, street car, shopping, parks and more. Walk to cafes, Seattle University, Swedish, Harborview.

Pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87118
Property Id 87118

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4535599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 E Jefferson St A have any available units?
1023 E Jefferson St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 E Jefferson St A have?
Some of 1023 E Jefferson St A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 E Jefferson St A currently offering any rent specials?
1023 E Jefferson St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 E Jefferson St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 E Jefferson St A is pet friendly.
Does 1023 E Jefferson St A offer parking?
No, 1023 E Jefferson St A does not offer parking.
Does 1023 E Jefferson St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 E Jefferson St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 E Jefferson St A have a pool?
No, 1023 E Jefferson St A does not have a pool.
Does 1023 E Jefferson St A have accessible units?
No, 1023 E Jefferson St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 E Jefferson St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 E Jefferson St A has units with dishwashers.
