Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:43 PM

1016 6th Ave N

1016 6th Avenue North
Location

1016 6th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1016-6th-ave-n?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Cozy Queen Anne condo available now! This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is conveniently located in lower Queen Anne’s lively neighborhood with easy access to downtown, South Lake Union, I5, Aurora, and all major bus lines. Walkable area is full of cafes, shops, restaurants and event venues. This unit offers hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, eating nook, and the kitchen with all appliances. Bedrooms have custom closets. A/C unit provided. In unit washer/dryer. Off street dedicated parking and water/sewer/garbage service included in the rent.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 6 or 18 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 2 pets maximum limit only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 6th Ave N have any available units?
1016 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 6th Ave N have?
Some of 1016 6th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1016 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1016 6th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1016 6th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1016 6th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1016 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 6th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1016 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1016 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1016 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 6th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

