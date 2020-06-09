Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1016-6th-ave-n?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Cozy Queen Anne condo available now! This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is conveniently located in lower Queen Anne’s lively neighborhood with easy access to downtown, South Lake Union, I5, Aurora, and all major bus lines. Walkable area is full of cafes, shops, restaurants and event venues. This unit offers hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, eating nook, and the kitchen with all appliances. Bedrooms have custom closets. A/C unit provided. In unit washer/dryer. Off street dedicated parking and water/sewer/garbage service included in the rent.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 6 or 18 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 2 pets maximum limit only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.