Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333

1015 West Nickerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1015 West Nickerson Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 3rd-floor condo home property rental in the Bikeable rated North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. The public transportation is extremely convenient; less than half a mile from Safeway and Fred Meyer Supermarket!

The intimate and bright interior has carpeted/tiled flooring and skylights. It has significant storage by the patio (huge). Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The unit has gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a patio with all completely windowed—cool spot for lounging or entertaining guests. It comes with a reserved parking spot. Pet-friendly home with a $300 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: West Ewing Mini Park, Ross Park, and Fremont Canal Park.

Bus lines:
32 - 0.0 mile
31 - 0.0 mile
29 - 0.0 mile
D Line - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5903340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 have any available units?
1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 have?
Some of 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 currently offering any rent specials?
1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 is pet friendly.
Does 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 offer parking?
Yes, 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 offers parking.
Does 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 have a pool?
No, 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 does not have a pool.
Does 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 have accessible units?
No, 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333 has units with dishwashers.
