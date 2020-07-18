1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333

Amenities

Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 3rd-floor condo home property rental in the Bikeable rated North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. The public transportation is extremely convenient; less than half a mile from Safeway and Fred Meyer Supermarket!



The intimate and bright interior has carpeted/tiled flooring and skylights. It has significant storage by the patio (huge). Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The unit has gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a patio with all completely windowed—cool spot for lounging or entertaining guests. It comes with a reserved parking spot. Pet-friendly home with a $300 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, and HOA fees.



Nearby parks: West Ewing Mini Park, Ross Park, and Fremont Canal Park.



