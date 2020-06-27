All apartments in Seattle
1011 W Newell St
Last updated April 29 2020

1011 W Newell St

1011 West Newell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1011 West Newell Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2+ Bed 2 Bath Queen Anne House w/ Territorial Views - This beautiful 2+ Bed 2 Bath house located in Queen Anne is available now! Complete with hardwood floors, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, microwave, dishwasher, and a daylight basement. This 2,480 square foot house also has a sun-room, family style rec-room, patio, and 2 car garage. Living room has territorial views of Queen Anne. Medium sized backyard perfect for families and friends.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 W Newell St have any available units?
1011 W Newell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 W Newell St have?
Some of 1011 W Newell St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 W Newell St currently offering any rent specials?
1011 W Newell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 W Newell St pet-friendly?
No, 1011 W Newell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1011 W Newell St offer parking?
Yes, 1011 W Newell St offers parking.
Does 1011 W Newell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 W Newell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 W Newell St have a pool?
No, 1011 W Newell St does not have a pool.
Does 1011 W Newell St have accessible units?
No, 1011 W Newell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 W Newell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 W Newell St has units with dishwashers.
