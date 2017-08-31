All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

10025 39th Ave SW

10025 39th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10025 39th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Charming West Seattle 1 Bedroom with Office and Utilities Included - Be ready to enjoy this bright and charming one bedroom, plus den or office, and fall in love with the breakfast nook with period built-in, and tiled kitchen. The large living room provides plenty of space to entertain. This home is tucked into a great neighborhood in desirable West Seattle, plus you'll enjoy the open space around the home. The covered porch allows for outside living rain or shine. Access to laundry room and one parking space is included. The basement level is not part of the rental, however, there is a small storage area available. Utilities are also included in the rent.

Smoking is not allowed; cat is permitted with additional deposit. (No dogs are permitted).

We will be working on safely scheduling showings. Thank you for your understanding.

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions. Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.

YouTube Video URL --
See a video at: https://youtu.be/NV7D2u1PFmY

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4790285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 39th Ave SW have any available units?
10025 39th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10025 39th Ave SW have?
Some of 10025 39th Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 39th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
10025 39th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 39th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10025 39th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 10025 39th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 10025 39th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 10025 39th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 39th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 39th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 10025 39th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 10025 39th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 10025 39th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 39th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10025 39th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
