10025 39th Ave SW

Charming West Seattle 1 Bedroom with Office and Utilities Included - Be ready to enjoy this bright and charming one bedroom, plus den or office, and fall in love with the breakfast nook with period built-in, and tiled kitchen. The large living room provides plenty of space to entertain. This home is tucked into a great neighborhood in desirable West Seattle, plus you'll enjoy the open space around the home. The covered porch allows for outside living rain or shine. Access to laundry room and one parking space is included. The basement level is not part of the rental, however, there is a small storage area available. Utilities are also included in the rent.



Smoking is not allowed; cat is permitted with additional deposit. (No dogs are permitted).



We will be working on safely scheduling showings. Thank you for your understanding.



Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions. Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.



See a video at: https://youtu.be/NV7D2u1PFmY



