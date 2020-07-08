All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10016 51st Ave SW

10016 51st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10016 51st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Fauntleroy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Brace point shoreside hideaway tucked just south of Fauntleroy Ferry. Explore private beaches and hidden paths to nearby Lincoln Park and Coleman Pool. This quiet and serene sanctuary is less than two miles from major shopping, gyms, salons, and local brew night life while feeling oceans away from civilization. Newer built in 2013, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom wonderful view home in resort-like community. Main level has an open floor plan with a living room with separate dining area, powder room, and fully applianced kitchen with an eating bar. Upper level has a master suite with its own private bath, an additional bedroom, and another full bath. Wood floors throughout. 2 view decks. 2-car garage with room for storage. Washer and dryer included. Yard service included. Pets welcome!

Terms: 1st, last, and one monthâ€™s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/10016-51st-ave-sw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10016 51st Ave SW have any available units?
10016 51st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10016 51st Ave SW have?
Some of 10016 51st Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10016 51st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
10016 51st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10016 51st Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10016 51st Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 10016 51st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 10016 51st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 10016 51st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10016 51st Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10016 51st Ave SW have a pool?
Yes, 10016 51st Ave SW has a pool.
Does 10016 51st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 10016 51st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10016 51st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10016 51st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

