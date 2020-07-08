10016 51st Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

Brace point shoreside hideaway tucked just south of Fauntleroy Ferry. Explore private beaches and hidden paths to nearby Lincoln Park and Coleman Pool. This quiet and serene sanctuary is less than two miles from major shopping, gyms, salons, and local brew night life while feeling oceans away from civilization. Newer built in 2013, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom wonderful view home in resort-like community. Main level has an open floor plan with a living room with separate dining area, powder room, and fully applianced kitchen with an eating bar. Upper level has a master suite with its own private bath, an additional bedroom, and another full bath. Wood floors throughout. 2 view decks. 2-car garage with room for storage. Washer and dryer included. Yard service included. Pets welcome!



Terms: 1st, last, and one monthâ€™s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.



