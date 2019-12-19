All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 19 2019

Location

9898 Vineyard Crest, Bellevue, WA 98004
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
parking
garage
pet friendly
Traditional Rambler in Vuecrest, Bellevue School District, minutes to Bell Square - Vuecrest area home with Fabulous territorial view. 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 1610 asf. Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances. 2 car garage; however one is extremely hard to park a full size car. A huge yard with easily maintained, mature landscaping throughout, fenced yard with patio. No smoking. Pet is case by case. Terms: 1st, last and security deposit, 12 month lease.

Just a short, flat walk to Bell Square and the other amenities of downtown Bellevue. Award winning Bellevue schools, Medina Elementary, Chinook Middle and Bellevue High School. Tenant to verify. Current 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home is in good shape.

For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2663821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9898 Vineyard Crest have any available units?
9898 Vineyard Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 9898 Vineyard Crest have?
Some of 9898 Vineyard Crest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9898 Vineyard Crest currently offering any rent specials?
9898 Vineyard Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9898 Vineyard Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9898 Vineyard Crest is pet friendly.
Does 9898 Vineyard Crest offer parking?
Yes, 9898 Vineyard Crest offers parking.
Does 9898 Vineyard Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9898 Vineyard Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9898 Vineyard Crest have a pool?
No, 9898 Vineyard Crest does not have a pool.
Does 9898 Vineyard Crest have accessible units?
No, 9898 Vineyard Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 9898 Vineyard Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9898 Vineyard Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
