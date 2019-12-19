9898 Vineyard Crest

Amenities

Traditional Rambler in Vuecrest, Bellevue School District, minutes to Bell Square - Vuecrest area home with Fabulous territorial view. 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 1610 asf. Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances. 2 car garage; however one is extremely hard to park a full size car. A huge yard with easily maintained, mature landscaping throughout, fenced yard with patio. No smoking. Pet is case by case. Terms: 1st, last and security deposit, 12 month lease.



Just a short, flat walk to Bell Square and the other amenities of downtown Bellevue. Award winning Bellevue schools, Medina Elementary, Chinook Middle and Bellevue High School. Tenant to verify. Current 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home is in good shape.



For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446



No Cats Allowed



