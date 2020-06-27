All apartments in Bellevue
95 158th Place SE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

95 158th Place SE

95 158th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

95 158th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Price after work has been done. A classic Lake Hills rambler 3 bedrooms 1 full bath on the main level. Can be leased to one tenant of entire floor at $1850 and deposit will be $1,000 OR two tenants to share at $1,000 of a bedroom. The main floor welcomes you to a great room style room with the kitchen opening to the family room and dining areas. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances await. Downstairs is an ADU mother-in-law unit occupied by the landlord. Washer and dryer in garage. Only blocks from Evergreen Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, & Crossroads Mall. Near Microsoft, I-90, & more! For high call volume, please contact by email to set up an appointment to view. > 12 - 24 month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants to pay 2/3 of utilities and share with landlord > max 4 occupants > no smoking unit > pet needs exceptional approval > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 158th Place SE have any available units?
95 158th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 158th Place SE have?
Some of 95 158th Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 158th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
95 158th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 158th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 158th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 95 158th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 95 158th Place SE offers parking.
Does 95 158th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 158th Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 158th Place SE have a pool?
No, 95 158th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 95 158th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 95 158th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 95 158th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 158th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
