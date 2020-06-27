95 158th Place SE

Amenities

New Price after work has been done. A classic Lake Hills rambler 3 bedrooms 1 full bath on the main level. Can be leased to one tenant of entire floor at $1850 and deposit will be $1,000 OR two tenants to share at $1,000 of a bedroom. The main floor welcomes you to a great room style room with the kitchen opening to the family room and dining areas. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances await. Downstairs is an ADU mother-in-law unit occupied by the landlord. Washer and dryer in garage. Only blocks from Evergreen Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, & Crossroads Mall. Near Microsoft, I-90, & more! For high call volume, please contact by email to set up an appointment to view. > 12 - 24 month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants to pay 2/3 of utilities and share with landlord > max 4 occupants > no smoking unit > pet needs exceptional approval > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



