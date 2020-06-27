717 99th Avenue South East

Amenities

Beautiful and cozy home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This charming and updated home feature spacious kitchen with ample storage and luxury granite countertop, great size bedrooms, hot tub, master suite with a 5-piece bathroom and vanity, abundant of daylighting throughout the home, and a spacious backyard. Bellevue School District. Enjoy the neighborhood's play area just a short walk away and live conveniently close to the freeway, shopping center, park and ride, and more. Rent Deposit: $5800, Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: 3X household gross monthly income. No pets. Don't miss out on this hot deal, call\txt Tony @ Renters Warehouse today for a tour at (425) 529-5038.