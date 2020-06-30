All apartments in Bellevue
634 131st Ave Ne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

634 131st Ave Ne

634 131st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

634 131st Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely location and amazing views await you at this 3-bedroom 2.5 bath mid-century modern house on Glendale golf course. This loved and well preserved rambler house has a great flow and energy. The living room opens to a viewed solarium with adjacent office. There is a large study/family room with gas fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms with beautiful oak floor with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen connects to a laundry room with a powder room. There is a 2-car garage with work bench and storage. Additional shed provides a lovely location for gardening and golf equipment.

The 14000-sf grounds are magnificent. The house is on soothing Kelsey creek. The front yard houses a 100-foot Redwood and a drive-way large enough for multiple cars.

The house is close to Whole Foods market, coffee shops, stores and the Rapid Ride bus station and is only 2 miles away from downtown Bellevue. The house provides access to great schools. Please contact us for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 131st Ave Ne have any available units?
634 131st Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 131st Ave Ne have?
Some of 634 131st Ave Ne's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 131st Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
634 131st Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 131st Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 634 131st Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 634 131st Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 634 131st Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 634 131st Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 131st Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 131st Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 634 131st Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 634 131st Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 634 131st Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 634 131st Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 131st Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

