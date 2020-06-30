634 131st Ave Ne

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely location and amazing views await you at this 3-bedroom 2.5 bath mid-century modern house on Glendale golf course. This loved and well preserved rambler house has a great flow and energy. The living room opens to a viewed solarium with adjacent office. There is a large study/family room with gas fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms with beautiful oak floor with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen connects to a laundry room with a powder room. There is a 2-car garage with work bench and storage. Additional shed provides a lovely location for gardening and golf equipment.



The 14000-sf grounds are magnificent. The house is on soothing Kelsey creek. The front yard houses a 100-foot Redwood and a drive-way large enough for multiple cars.



The house is close to Whole Foods market, coffee shops, stores and the Rapid Ride bus station and is only 2 miles away from downtown Bellevue. The house provides access to great schools. Please contact us for additional information.