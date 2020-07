Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Elements Apartments boasts spacious studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA. Perfectly located in downtown Bellevue, Elements Apartments is across the street from Overlake Hospital and provides convenient access to I-405 as well as being a short walk to the upscale shopping at Bellevue Square and only minutes from downtown Seattle and Mercer Island. Residents at Elements Apartments enjoy a fully-equipped fitness center, theater room, and fine art by Dale Chihuly. Your Elements Apartment boasts brand new appliances, flooring, and boasts spectacular views of downtown Bellevue with views of downtown Seattle and Mt. Rainier available in select apartments. Whether it is the convenience of shopping at your front door, on-site concierge service at the touch of a button, or a relaxing morning on the sundeck taking in the skyline and surrounding mountains, come home to Elements Apartments.