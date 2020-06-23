All apartments in Bellevue
5629 167th Pl SE
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

5629 167th Pl SE

5629 167th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5629 167th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ea5455085 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Lakemont home. Vaulted entrance, upgraded millwork, hardwood floors and grand staircase. Slab granite counters, paneled Sub-Zero, central A/C and 2 fireplaces. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath with granite counters, heated floors, luxury tile work, heated towel rack and rain shower heads. Extra storage in garage with large back deck. To schedule a showing, call the number on the ad. Up to 2 pets welcome with additional $500 deposit per pet. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Central A/C Ceramic Tiles Formal Living Room Granite Countertops Heated Tile Floors Large Deck Skylights Two Fireplaces Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 167th Pl SE have any available units?
5629 167th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 167th Pl SE have?
Some of 5629 167th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 167th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
5629 167th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 167th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5629 167th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 5629 167th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 5629 167th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 5629 167th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5629 167th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 167th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 5629 167th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 5629 167th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 5629 167th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 167th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5629 167th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
