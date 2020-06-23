5629 167th Pl SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ea5455085 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Lakemont home. Vaulted entrance, upgraded millwork, hardwood floors and grand staircase. Slab granite counters, paneled Sub-Zero, central A/C and 2 fireplaces. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath with granite counters, heated floors, luxury tile work, heated towel rack and rain shower heads. Extra storage in garage with large back deck. To schedule a showing, call the number on the ad. Up to 2 pets welcome with additional $500 deposit per pet. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Central A/C Ceramic Tiles Formal Living Room Granite Countertops Heated Tile Floors Large Deck Skylights Two Fireplaces Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer