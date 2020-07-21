4760 154th Pl SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Bellevue Home with breathtaking views! - Absolutely Elegant four bedroom home rebuilt by world-renowned architect Suyama Peterson Deguchi. Take in the views of the city, lakes, and mountains from your sundeck or within almost every room in the home. Enjoy the open layout and high quality finishes throughout. Very efficient with a new roof, windows, furnace, heater & AC and heated floors! Enjoy Custom cabinetry, vaulted ceilings & recessed lighting. The main floor has beautiful wood floors and a open kitchen with a wet bar & wine fridge. All Miele appliances throughout. Located in the top-rated Bellevue/Newport High school district.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4520705)