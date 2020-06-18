4717 149th Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Large Rambler 3BDR 2BA, New flooring, 2 car garage in Bellevue For Rent BRAND NEW FLOOR - Brand new hard floor throughout. Hidden between Somerset and LKMT is the sought-after neighborhood of Tamara Hills. Well maintained rambler has an open and bright floor plan with cathedral ceilings. 3bed 2bath w/ a new master bath. Installing new water prove wood flooring through out the house, should be completed on 11/15/19 or sooner. Central A/C & high efficiency air filtration system. The home hosts a large open living & dining rm that opens onto a sprawling deck which overlooks a grand territorial view of the west, perfect for entertaining. Well-known award wining Bellevue School Dist. Mins to shops & easy access to I-90 & I-405.



PET(S) is case by case.



Move In Cost:

Application fee: $50 per adult.

First Month Rent: $2950

Security Deposit: $2950

Last Month Rent: $2950 (can set up payment plan with good credits)

Please call Cecily at (206) 914-3473 for leasing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



