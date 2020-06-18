All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4717 149th Ave SE

4717 149th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4717 149th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large Rambler 3BDR 2BA, New flooring, 2 car garage in Bellevue For Rent BRAND NEW FLOOR - Brand new hard floor throughout. Hidden between Somerset and LKMT is the sought-after neighborhood of Tamara Hills. Well maintained rambler has an open and bright floor plan with cathedral ceilings. 3bed 2bath w/ a new master bath. Installing new water prove wood flooring through out the house, should be completed on 11/15/19 or sooner. Central A/C & high efficiency air filtration system. The home hosts a large open living & dining rm that opens onto a sprawling deck which overlooks a grand territorial view of the west, perfect for entertaining. Well-known award wining Bellevue School Dist. Mins to shops & easy access to I-90 & I-405.

PET(S) is case by case.

Move In Cost:
Application fee: $50 per adult.
First Month Rent: $2950
Security Deposit: $2950
Last Month Rent: $2950 (can set up payment plan with good credits)
Please call Cecily at (206) 914-3473 for leasing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5127657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

