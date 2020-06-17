4333 123rd Ave SE

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Lovely rustic haven with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a backyard amidst a lovely backdrop of nature. It's 5 minutes walk to NewPort Highschool, Walmart and a whole lot of other supermarkets.
Spacious living space, with hardwood floors throughout, electric heating, and ambient lighting for a cozy evening. The living room is a pastoral retreat, with hardwood panels and a lovely fireplace perfect for those cool evenings. At the heart of this home is a kitchen, with granite counters and breakfast bar, lots of cabinetry, and a complete suite of appliances. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your laundry needs.
Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.
Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage and 2 space driveway.
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home but are negotiable. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearest Parks: NewCastle Beach Park
