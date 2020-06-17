4333 123rd Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Lovely rustic haven with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a backyard amidst a lovely backdrop of nature. It's 5 minutes walk to NewPort Highschool, Walmart and a whole lot of other supermarkets.



Spacious living space, with hardwood floors throughout, electric heating, and ambient lighting for a cozy evening. The living room is a pastoral retreat, with hardwood panels and a lovely fireplace perfect for those cool evenings. At the heart of this home is a kitchen, with granite counters and breakfast bar, lots of cabinetry, and a complete suite of appliances. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your laundry needs.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage and 2 space driveway.



Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home but are negotiable. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearest Parks: NewCastle Beach Park



