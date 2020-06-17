All apartments in Bellevue
4333 123rd Ave SE

4333 123rd Avenue Southeast · (408) 917-0430
Location

4333 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Lovely rustic haven with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a backyard amidst a lovely backdrop of nature. It's 5 minutes walk to NewPort Highschool, Walmart and a whole lot of other supermarkets.

Spacious living space, with hardwood floors throughout, electric heating, and ambient lighting for a cozy evening. The living room is a pastoral retreat, with hardwood panels and a lovely fireplace perfect for those cool evenings. At the heart of this home is a kitchen, with granite counters and breakfast bar, lots of cabinetry, and a complete suite of appliances. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your laundry needs.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage and 2 space driveway.

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home but are negotiable. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearest Parks: NewCastle Beach Park

(RLNE5527963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 123rd Ave SE have any available units?
4333 123rd Ave SE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 123rd Ave SE have?
Some of 4333 123rd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 123rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4333 123rd Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 123rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 123rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 4333 123rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 4333 123rd Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 4333 123rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 123rd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 123rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4333 123rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4333 123rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4333 123rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 123rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 123rd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
