2720 118th Ave SE

Bright and Private 2BD End Unit, West Bellevue - This Condo is Bright & Light & Positive. Brand new carpet and new appliances and new faucets and more. Very quite and peaceful end unit! Beautiful Mercer Park nature reserve park & trails across the street are perfect setting for walks, runs, biking and even kayaking.Large deck and wood burning fireplace. 2 minutes to the 405 Freeway & 3 minutes to I 90 & downtown Bellevue. Unit comes with 2 reserved parking spots & a big Clubhouse with a gym & great space to hold business meetings or a party. All located in a safe neighborhood and VERY desirable Bellevue School District. Complex is on 118th Ave SE Bellevue WA Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage & terms are custom to each tenant & landlords mutual agreements. Term can be longer than a year too. No Smoking or Shoes Allowed Inside Condo by Tenant(s) or any guest. PETS are on a case by case basis. Please contact Chris Toppen 425-765-7888 for appt.



