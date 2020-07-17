All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 2720 118th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2720 118th Ave SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2720 118th Ave SE

2720 118th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2720 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
Bright and Private 2BD End Unit, West Bellevue - This Condo is Bright & Light & Positive. Brand new carpet and new appliances and new faucets and more. Very quite and peaceful end unit! Beautiful Mercer Park nature reserve park & trails across the street are perfect setting for walks, runs, biking and even kayaking.Large deck and wood burning fireplace. 2 minutes to the 405 Freeway & 3 minutes to I 90 & downtown Bellevue. Unit comes with 2 reserved parking spots & a big Clubhouse with a gym & great space to hold business meetings or a party. All located in a safe neighborhood and VERY desirable Bellevue School District. Complex is on 118th Ave SE Bellevue WA Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage & terms are custom to each tenant & landlords mutual agreements. Term can be longer than a year too. No Smoking or Shoes Allowed Inside Condo by Tenant(s) or any guest. PETS are on a case by case basis. Please contact Chris Toppen 425-765-7888 for appt.

(RLNE5886561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 118th Ave SE have any available units?
2720 118th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 118th Ave SE have?
Some of 2720 118th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 118th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2720 118th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 118th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 118th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2720 118th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2720 118th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2720 118th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 118th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 118th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2720 118th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2720 118th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2720 118th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 118th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 118th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle