2670 118th Avenue SE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8c37a098 ---- Unique condo, 2nd floor unit, but on ground level, no stairs! Nice and bright kitchen with tile countertops, white cabinets and appliances. Spacious living room with tiled fireplace and balcony access. Master bedroom features two closets and full bath. Guest bedroom with French doors to balcony. Additional full bath in hall. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 car detached garage, garage is right next to condo. Nicely maintained community with clubhouse, exercise room and sauna. Great location, minutes from downtown Bellevue. Sorry, no pets. COMMUNITY NAME: Mercer Park YEAR BUILT: 1990 COMMUNITY FEATURES Clubhouse | Sauna | Exercise Room SCHOOLS Elementary: Woodridge | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Bellevue APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING 1 Car Garage & 1 Unreserved Space with Permit HEATING Electric Wall & Baseboard UTILITIES INCLUDED Water | Sewer | Garbage LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1,850.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Community Excercise Room