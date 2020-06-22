All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 2670 118th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2670 118th Avenue SE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:40 PM

2670 118th Avenue SE

2670 118th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2670 118th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8c37a098 ---- Unique condo, 2nd floor unit, but on ground level, no stairs! Nice and bright kitchen with tile countertops, white cabinets and appliances. Spacious living room with tiled fireplace and balcony access. Master bedroom features two closets and full bath. Guest bedroom with French doors to balcony. Additional full bath in hall. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 car detached garage, garage is right next to condo. Nicely maintained community with clubhouse, exercise room and sauna. Great location, minutes from downtown Bellevue. Sorry, no pets. COMMUNITY NAME: Mercer Park YEAR BUILT: 1990 COMMUNITY FEATURES Clubhouse | Sauna | Exercise Room SCHOOLS Elementary: Woodridge | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Bellevue APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING 1 Car Garage & 1 Unreserved Space with Permit HEATING Electric Wall & Baseboard UTILITIES INCLUDED Water | Sewer | Garbage LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1,850.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Community Excercise Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 118th Avenue SE have any available units?
2670 118th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 118th Avenue SE have?
Some of 2670 118th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 118th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
2670 118th Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 118th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 118th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 2670 118th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 2670 118th Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 2670 118th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2670 118th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 118th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 2670 118th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 2670 118th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 2670 118th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 118th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 118th Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle