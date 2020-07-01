All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

2560 118th Ave SE #3-301

2560 118th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2560 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
sauna
Well Maintained Condo in Convenient Bellevue Location - Located in the award winning school district of Bellevue, this condominium is ideal! It features vaulted ceilings, french doors, decks over looking a preserved greenbelt and newly remodeled bathrooms. Spacious layout and large windows bring in that wonderful natural lighting. The community clubhouse has a sauna and gym, for those days you want to stay home. Close to the best shopping, parks and restaurants, and easy access to highways.

Pets allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Flat Monthly Bill for Water/ Sewer/ Garbage of $100

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2090

(RLNE5662416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 have any available units?
2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 have?
Some of 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 currently offering any rent specials?
2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 is pet friendly.
Does 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 offer parking?
No, 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 does not offer parking.
Does 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 have a pool?
No, 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 does not have a pool.
Does 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 have accessible units?
No, 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2560 118th Ave SE #3-301 does not have units with dishwashers.

