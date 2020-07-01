2560 118th Ave SE #3-301

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym clubhouse sauna

Well Maintained Condo in Convenient Bellevue Location - Located in the award winning school district of Bellevue, this condominium is ideal! It features vaulted ceilings, french doors, decks over looking a preserved greenbelt and newly remodeled bathrooms. Spacious layout and large windows bring in that wonderful natural lighting. The community clubhouse has a sauna and gym, for those days you want to stay home. Close to the best shopping, parks and restaurants, and easy access to highways.



Pets allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Flat Monthly Bill for Water/ Sewer/ Garbage of $100



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2090



(RLNE5662416)