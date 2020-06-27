All apartments in Bellevue
2520 128th Ave SE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

2520 128th Ave SE

2520 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2520 128th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2520 128th Ave SE Available 08/26/19 Bellevue Custom Built Home - *** Application Pending***

Located in the Woodbridge area of Bellevue you'll find this incredible gem of a home. Clean and modern lines, with plenty of room to spread out. Enter into soaring ceilings in a over-sized living room, and on into the open-concept kitchen, featuring modern lighting, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Upstairs you'll find a large second living room, as well as an amazing king-sized master suite! One of the two Master bedrooms (Yes 2) also includes a tall half-vault ceiling, french door entry, and big picture windows. Also enjoy the 5-piece master bath room, with large glass shower, jetted soaking tub, and extra-large vanity with double sinks. Placed on a large, wonderfully manicured lot, with a large deck, and plenty of mature trees for beauty and privacy.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/26/2019

#709

(RLNE3971636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 128th Ave SE have any available units?
2520 128th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 128th Ave SE have?
Some of 2520 128th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 128th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2520 128th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 128th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 128th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2520 128th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2520 128th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2520 128th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 128th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 128th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2520 128th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2520 128th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2520 128th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 128th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 128th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
