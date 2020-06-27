Amenities

2520 128th Ave SE Available 08/26/19 Bellevue Custom Built Home - *** Application Pending***



Located in the Woodbridge area of Bellevue you'll find this incredible gem of a home. Clean and modern lines, with plenty of room to spread out. Enter into soaring ceilings in a over-sized living room, and on into the open-concept kitchen, featuring modern lighting, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Upstairs you'll find a large second living room, as well as an amazing king-sized master suite! One of the two Master bedrooms (Yes 2) also includes a tall half-vault ceiling, french door entry, and big picture windows. Also enjoy the 5-piece master bath room, with large glass shower, jetted soaking tub, and extra-large vanity with double sinks. Placed on a large, wonderfully manicured lot, with a large deck, and plenty of mature trees for beauty and privacy.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/26/2019



