17288 SE 57th Pl

Amazing Lakemont executive home with panoramic lake & mountain views - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/2da950e09a



Amazing Lakemont executive home with panoramic lake & mountain views. This 4 bed/4/bath 4632 sq.ft. home has stunning 2 story foyer, formal living/dining, floating staircase, coffered & vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, beautiful hardwoods, millwork & solid fir doors. Chefs kitchen with granite countertops.Generous family room. Upper level master with stunning views, en suite bath with jetted tub & 2 sided fireplace to enjoy the views. Upper level beautiful office with french doors joins the master on this level. Large lower level bonus room with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry and mechanical room. Level driveway with 3 car garage.



So many things to love about this home! The Lakemont Park is just minutes away along with Lewis Creek Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. Bellevue downtown is 8.8 miles away with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



