Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:57 AM

17288 SE 57th Pl

17288 Southeast 57th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17288 Southeast 57th Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Lakemont executive home with panoramic lake & mountain views - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/2da950e09a

Amazing Lakemont executive home with panoramic lake & mountain views. This 4 bed/4/bath 4632 sq.ft. home has stunning 2 story foyer, formal living/dining, floating staircase, coffered & vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, beautiful hardwoods, millwork & solid fir doors. Chefs kitchen with granite countertops.Generous family room. Upper level master with stunning views, en suite bath with jetted tub & 2 sided fireplace to enjoy the views. Upper level beautiful office with french doors joins the master on this level. Large lower level bonus room with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry and mechanical room. Level driveway with 3 car garage.

So many things to love about this home! The Lakemont Park is just minutes away along with Lewis Creek Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. Bellevue downtown is 8.8 miles away with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5076340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17288 SE 57th Pl have any available units?
17288 SE 57th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17288 SE 57th Pl have?
Some of 17288 SE 57th Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17288 SE 57th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17288 SE 57th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17288 SE 57th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17288 SE 57th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17288 SE 57th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17288 SE 57th Pl offers parking.
Does 17288 SE 57th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17288 SE 57th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17288 SE 57th Pl have a pool?
No, 17288 SE 57th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17288 SE 57th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17288 SE 57th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17288 SE 57th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17288 SE 57th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
