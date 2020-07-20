17106 Ne 31st Pl

Amenities

Bellevue house 3 bed/2 bath available between Mar 1 - May 15. Fully furnished. Great location, minutes to Microsoft campus, 520 freeway, shops, restaurants, supermarkets, and parks. Living room, dining/family room, kitchen on main floor, with bedrooms and bathrooms and laundry on other levels. Features air conditioning, baby gates available, cedar deck. Garden has strawberries, currents, rosemary, leeks, and mint. Please no smoking and no pets (we're allergic). Tenant responsible for utilities and showing proof of renters insurance, deposit is $1000.