All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 17106 Ne 31st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
17106 Ne 31st Pl
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

17106 Ne 31st Pl

17106 Northeast 31st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17106 Northeast 31st Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Bellevue house 3 bed/2 bath available between Mar 1 - May 15. Fully furnished. Great location, minutes to Microsoft campus, 520 freeway, shops, restaurants, supermarkets, and parks. Living room, dining/family room, kitchen on main floor, with bedrooms and bathrooms and laundry on other levels. Features air conditioning, baby gates available, cedar deck. Garden has strawberries, currents, rosemary, leeks, and mint. Please no smoking and no pets (we're allergic). Tenant responsible for utilities and showing proof of renters insurance, deposit is $1000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17106 Ne 31st Pl have any available units?
17106 Ne 31st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17106 Ne 31st Pl have?
Some of 17106 Ne 31st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17106 Ne 31st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17106 Ne 31st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17106 Ne 31st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 17106 Ne 31st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 17106 Ne 31st Pl offer parking?
No, 17106 Ne 31st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 17106 Ne 31st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17106 Ne 31st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17106 Ne 31st Pl have a pool?
No, 17106 Ne 31st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17106 Ne 31st Pl have accessible units?
No, 17106 Ne 31st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17106 Ne 31st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17106 Ne 31st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle