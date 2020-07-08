All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16373 SE 66th St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

16373 SE 66th St

16373 Southeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16373 Southeast 66th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Bellevue Home - Lakemount - Lots of light in this spacious 2-story home. Walk In Closet in every Bedroom!!
Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Formal living room and dining room, comfortable family room w/gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen overlooking back yard. Granite tile counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances, convenient work space, great for laptop! 1/2 BA downstairs. Large master suite with ample closet space, 5 piece bathroom with fully tiled tub and shower surround. 2 additional generous-sized bedrooms, plus bonus loft area. 2 car garage. Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit. Schools Elementary: Cougar Ridge ; Middle/Jr High: Issaquah ; High: Issaquah 2 Car Garage LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater. Pets case by case with approval and deposit

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e02d2d30f2
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: 206-577-0581
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-Lisa Casal
-teamlisa@rpapm.com
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5349219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16373 SE 66th St have any available units?
16373 SE 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16373 SE 66th St have?
Some of 16373 SE 66th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16373 SE 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
16373 SE 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16373 SE 66th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16373 SE 66th St is pet friendly.
Does 16373 SE 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 16373 SE 66th St offers parking.
Does 16373 SE 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16373 SE 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16373 SE 66th St have a pool?
No, 16373 SE 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 16373 SE 66th St have accessible units?
No, 16373 SE 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16373 SE 66th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16373 SE 66th St does not have units with dishwashers.

