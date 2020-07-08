16373 SE 66th St

Amenities
Beautiful Bellevue Home - Lakemount - Lots of light in this spacious 2-story home. Walk In Closet in every Bedroom!!
Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Formal living room and dining room, comfortable family room w/gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen overlooking back yard. Granite tile counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances, convenient work space, great for laptop! 1/2 BA downstairs. Large master suite with ample closet space, 5 piece bathroom with fully tiled tub and shower surround. 2 additional generous-sized bedrooms, plus bonus loft area. 2 car garage. Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit. Schools Elementary: Cougar Ridge ; Middle/Jr High: Issaquah ; High: Issaquah 2 Car Garage LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater. Pets case by case with approval and deposit
-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e02d2d30f2
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: 206-577-0581
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-Lisa Casal
-teamlisa@rpapm.com
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
(RLNE5349219)