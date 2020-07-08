16373 SE 66th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Bellevue Home - Lakemount - Lots of light in this spacious 2-story home. Walk In Closet in every Bedroom!!

Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Formal living room and dining room, comfortable family room w/gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen overlooking back yard. Granite tile counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances, convenient work space, great for laptop! 1/2 BA downstairs. Large master suite with ample closet space, 5 piece bathroom with fully tiled tub and shower surround. 2 additional generous-sized bedrooms, plus bonus loft area. 2 car garage. Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit. Schools Elementary: Cougar Ridge ; Middle/Jr High: Issaquah ; High: Issaquah 2 Car Garage LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater. Pets case by case with approval and deposit



