Bellevue, WA
1625 168th Ave NE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

1625 168th Ave NE

1625 168th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1625 168th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home with a bonus studio/detached office - Real Property Management is pleased to present this three bedroom rambler home located in the heart of Bellevue. This cute home offers you a large lot size, fully fenced in backyard, as well as additional boat/ RV parking options. Inside this adorable home you will find maple hardwood floors, cabinetry, and molding throughout the home, granite counter tops, custom built in closet organizer, Washer/Dryer. This home also features custom blinds and double pained windows. In addition to the homes 1,000 sq ft there is also a separate structure in the backyard that could act as an office, artist studio, man-cave or much much more! No smoking. Pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3252645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 168th Ave NE have any available units?
1625 168th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 168th Ave NE have?
Some of 1625 168th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 168th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 168th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 168th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 168th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1625 168th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1625 168th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1625 168th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 168th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 168th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1625 168th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1625 168th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1625 168th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 168th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 168th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
