1625 168th Ave NE

Charming 3 bedroom home with a bonus studio/detached office - Real Property Management is pleased to present this three bedroom rambler home located in the heart of Bellevue. This cute home offers you a large lot size, fully fenced in backyard, as well as additional boat/ RV parking options. Inside this adorable home you will find maple hardwood floors, cabinetry, and molding throughout the home, granite counter tops, custom built in closet organizer, Washer/Dryer. This home also features custom blinds and double pained windows. In addition to the homes 1,000 sq ft there is also a separate structure in the backyard that could act as an office, artist studio, man-cave or much much more! No smoking. Pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



