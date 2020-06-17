1518 150th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Good size home for RENT near Bellevue college, this fully updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath, kitchen and a bar that opens into living room w/fireplace. Oversized master w/spacious bath & walk in closet! Refinished hardwood flooring on upper level and newly carpeted lower level has family rm, ? bath & laundry. Out back find a entertainer's deck, patio & fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping, restaurant, college, grocery, schools, library, I-90 freeways. Bellevue SD. Available from 1st of October.