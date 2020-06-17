All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1518 150th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1518 150th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1518 150th Ave SE

1518 150th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1518 150th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Good size home for RENT near Bellevue college, this fully updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath, kitchen and a bar that opens into living room w/fireplace. Oversized master w/spacious bath & walk in closet! Refinished hardwood flooring on upper level and newly carpeted lower level has family rm, ? bath & laundry. Out back find a entertainer's deck, patio & fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping, restaurant, college, grocery, schools, library, I-90 freeways. Bellevue SD. Available from 1st of October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 150th Ave SE have any available units?
1518 150th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 150th Ave SE have?
Some of 1518 150th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 150th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1518 150th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 150th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1518 150th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1518 150th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1518 150th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1518 150th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 150th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 150th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1518 150th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1518 150th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1518 150th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 150th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 150th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle