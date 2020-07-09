All apartments in Bellevue
14409 NE 30th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14409 NE 30th Pl

14409 Northeast 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14409 Northeast 30th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08e791e0a0 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/08e791e0a0
2 Bedroom1 Bathroom Bellevue Condo Fully remodeled. New Paint, Carpet, and Floors. 2 Large Bedroom. I Bathroom with double sinks and double doors. Master has 2 closets and door to the Deck. Guest room separated by bathroom. Open floor plan with Eating bar, Vaulted ceiling, wood burning Fireplace, Laundry room, Pantry, lots of Storage.
To schedule a showing please contact Leasing Agent teamlisa@rpapm.com or 206 577 0581 www.rentseattle.com https://showmojo.com/l/08e791e0a0
Contact number during showing time and Saturdays 425 229 5136
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month\'s rent, security deposit, required for move in. . Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18 y/o applicant.

Garbage included
Sewage included

FloorCoverings: Laminate
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Wall
Num parking spaces: 1
RoofTypes: Composition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14409 NE 30th Pl have any available units?
14409 NE 30th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14409 NE 30th Pl have?
Some of 14409 NE 30th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14409 NE 30th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14409 NE 30th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14409 NE 30th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14409 NE 30th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14409 NE 30th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14409 NE 30th Pl offers parking.
Does 14409 NE 30th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14409 NE 30th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14409 NE 30th Pl have a pool?
No, 14409 NE 30th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14409 NE 30th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14409 NE 30th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14409 NE 30th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14409 NE 30th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

