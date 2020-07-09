14409 NE 30th Pl

Amenities

2 Bedroom1 Bathroom Bellevue Condo Fully remodeled. New Paint, Carpet, and Floors. 2 Large Bedroom. I Bathroom with double sinks and double doors. Master has 2 closets and door to the Deck. Guest room separated by bathroom. Open floor plan with Eating bar, Vaulted ceiling, wood burning Fireplace, Laundry room, Pantry, lots of Storage.

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month\'s rent, security deposit, required for move in. . Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18 y/o applicant.



Garbage included

Sewage included



FloorCoverings: Laminate

HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: Wall

Num parking spaces: 1

RoofTypes: Composition