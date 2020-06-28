All apartments in Bellevue
133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29

133 143rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

133 143rd Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 Available 08/20/19 Beautiful Townhome, Ideal Bellevue Location, This is for You! - ***Application Pending***

Located in Woodcreek, this 1,520 square feet townhouse features 2 bedrooms plus den, 1.75 baths, updated kitchen, family room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, private patio off master bedroom, gated courtyard entrance and an attached 2 car garage! Only minutes from the major freeways and Downtown Bellevue, this townhouse is in an ideal location with easy access to the local schools, shops, and restaurants. This is a great townhouse you don't want to miss!

Pets are a case by case basis, with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/20/2019

#2038

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 have any available units?
133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 have?
Some of 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 currently offering any rent specials?
133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 is pet friendly.
Does 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 offer parking?
Yes, 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 offers parking.
Does 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 have a pool?
No, 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 does not have a pool.
Does 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 have accessible units?
No, 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 does not have units with dishwashers.
