Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage pet friendly

133 143rd Pl NE Unit 29 Available 08/20/19 Beautiful Townhome, Ideal Bellevue Location, This is for You! - ***Application Pending***



Located in Woodcreek, this 1,520 square feet townhouse features 2 bedrooms plus den, 1.75 baths, updated kitchen, family room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, private patio off master bedroom, gated courtyard entrance and an attached 2 car garage! Only minutes from the major freeways and Downtown Bellevue, this townhouse is in an ideal location with easy access to the local schools, shops, and restaurants. This is a great townhouse you don't want to miss!



Pets are a case by case basis, with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/20/2019



#2038



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4766510)