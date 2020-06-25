All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204.
12700 NE 8th St Unit D204
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

12700 NE 8th St Unit D204

12700 Northeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12700 Northeast 8th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this impressive single-bedroom, single-bath, unfurnished condo unit in the quiet and secluded Wilburton neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington.

Inside, this 683-square-foot unit features shiny hardwood flooring and wide picture/slider windows with blinds. Thanks to its carefully-placed recessed lighting fixtures that allow ample natural light and fresh air to enter, the interior is bright and well-ventilated. The living room has an interior sliding glass door that opens into a small balcony. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in the lovely galley type kitchen which is surrounded by lots of cabinets and drawers, smooth marble countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as garbage disposal, dishwasher, fridge, electric stove, and cooktop. The well-lit and comfy bedrooms have walk-in closets with shelves for more storage space. Its cozy and clean bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a marble topped vanity surmounted by a big mirror, and a shower curtain partitioned bathtub/shower. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs. A forced-air heater in the condo serves as its climate control. The home also has a patio which is perfect for spending some relaxing quality time with family or hanging out with friends.

Cats and small dogs are allowed with a $500 deposit per pet.

For vehicles, there are 2 designated parking spots.

Other amenities also include free access and use of the community gym and swimming pool.

Nearby Schools:
Bellevue High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10
Chinook Middle School - 2.01 miles, 6/10
International School 0.96 miles, 3/10
Stevenson Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
B Line - 0.2 miles
226 - 0.2 miles
888 - 0.2 miles
226 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4802117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 have any available units?
12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 have?
Some of 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 currently offering any rent specials?
12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 is pet friendly.
Does 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 offer parking?
Yes, 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 offers parking.
Does 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 have a pool?
Yes, 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 has a pool.
Does 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 have accessible units?
No, 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12700 NE 8th St Unit D204 has units with dishwashers.
