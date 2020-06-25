12700 NE 8th St Unit D204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Come and see this impressive single-bedroom, single-bath, unfurnished condo unit in the quiet and secluded Wilburton neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington.



Inside, this 683-square-foot unit features shiny hardwood flooring and wide picture/slider windows with blinds. Thanks to its carefully-placed recessed lighting fixtures that allow ample natural light and fresh air to enter, the interior is bright and well-ventilated. The living room has an interior sliding glass door that opens into a small balcony. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in the lovely galley type kitchen which is surrounded by lots of cabinets and drawers, smooth marble countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as garbage disposal, dishwasher, fridge, electric stove, and cooktop. The well-lit and comfy bedrooms have walk-in closets with shelves for more storage space. Its cozy and clean bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a marble topped vanity surmounted by a big mirror, and a shower curtain partitioned bathtub/shower. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs. A forced-air heater in the condo serves as its climate control. The home also has a patio which is perfect for spending some relaxing quality time with family or hanging out with friends.



Cats and small dogs are allowed with a $500 deposit per pet.



For vehicles, there are 2 designated parking spots.



Other amenities also include free access and use of the community gym and swimming pool.



Nearby Schools:

Bellevue High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10

Chinook Middle School - 2.01 miles, 6/10

International School 0.96 miles, 3/10

Stevenson Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

B Line - 0.2 miles

226 - 0.2 miles

888 - 0.2 miles

226 - 0.5 miles



