12680 Northeast 10th Place Unit B101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, bright, 2 bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in the heart of Bellevue, in a quiet and lovely landscaped neighborhood. It features a private yard - perfect for fun outdoor activities with the family and entertaining guests.



The captivating interior features carpet floors, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, gas fireplace, and high vaulted ceilings. Newly remodeled kitchen and master bathroom, and a free covered parking spot. Appliances are provided such as the dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave oven, garbage disposal, oven/range, installed electric, and individual heating - along with an in-unit washer and dryer.



Amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, sport court and tanning room. Great Bellevue school district. Within walking distance to downtown cafes, restaurants, and shops. Instant access to I-405, 520 and I-90. Right on the bus line to downtown Bellevue and Seattle.



The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will be responsible for water, trash, gas, and HOA fees. The tenant must take care of the yard. Theres also big shelf storage near the patio.



Pets are not allowed on the property. Smoking in the property is prohibited.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bxh1wMG7ekb



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Wilburton Hill Park, Bellevue Botanical Garden, and Paxton House.



Bus lines:

226 - 0.1 mile

888 - 0.1 mile

B Line - 0.2 mile

226 - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5314744)