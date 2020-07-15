All apartments in Bellevue
10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1

10640 SE 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

10640 SE 16th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming, 715-square-foot, 1 bedroom,1-bathroom apartment in a location that's a perfect balance between convenience and privacy. Tucked away in a forested area, surrounded by pine trees, but close to bus stations.

Interior is bright and pristine, featuring glossy hardwood floors all throughout, except the kitchen, recessed lighting, and large windows. The open-concept living room is commodious, with a great view of the green landscape outside. The full kitchen has complementing hardwood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal; microwave, and oven/range.

The unit has an in-unit washer and dryer for your convenience. Wall heater available as well for your comfort.

Outside, the condo complex has a yard and a spacious shared barbecue area where you can entertain guests, or meet the other members of the community.

Pets allowed: Cats, dogs

Tenant's responsible utilities: $60/resident (water, garbage, and sewage); electricity.

Nearest Parks: Killarney Glen Park, Bellefields Nature Park and Surrey Downs.

Nearby Schools:
Enatai Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 7/10
Bellevue High School - 0.54 miles, 8/10
Chinook Middle School - 2.26 miles, 6/10
International School - 1.36 miles, 8/10

Nearest Bus lines:
Bellevue Way SE & SE 16th St 249, 550, 555, 556 Metro Transit 0.0 miles
108th Ave SE & SE 14th St 241, 886 Metro Transit 0.1 miles

(RLNE4867670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 have any available units?
10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 have?
Some of 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
