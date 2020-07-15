10640 SE 16th St #unit 1 Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming, 715-square-foot, 1 bedroom,1-bathroom apartment in a location that's a perfect balance between convenience and privacy. Tucked away in a forested area, surrounded by pine trees, but close to bus stations.



Interior is bright and pristine, featuring glossy hardwood floors all throughout, except the kitchen, recessed lighting, and large windows. The open-concept living room is commodious, with a great view of the green landscape outside. The full kitchen has complementing hardwood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal; microwave, and oven/range.



The unit has an in-unit washer and dryer for your convenience. Wall heater available as well for your comfort.



Outside, the condo complex has a yard and a spacious shared barbecue area where you can entertain guests, or meet the other members of the community.



Pets allowed: Cats, dogs



Tenant's responsible utilities: $60/resident (water, garbage, and sewage); electricity.



Nearest Parks: Killarney Glen Park, Bellefields Nature Park and Surrey Downs.



Nearby Schools:

Enatai Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 7/10

Bellevue High School - 0.54 miles, 8/10

Chinook Middle School - 2.26 miles, 6/10

International School - 1.36 miles, 8/10



Nearest Bus lines:

Bellevue Way SE & SE 16th St 249, 550, 555, 556 Metro Transit 0.0 miles

108th Ave SE & SE 14th St 241, 886 Metro Transit 0.1 miles



(RLNE4867670)