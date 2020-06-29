10235 NE 21st Place

Amenities

Cozy 4 bed/2 Baths in Clyde Hill - Bellevue, minute to FWY and Bell Square - Cozy Mid Century Rambler uniquely designed with lots of nature lights. This is a 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Clyde Hill, minutes to freeway, Bellevue Square and Microsoft. It also has a separate bonus room, perfect for a private workout room.



Sleek updated spaces from the kitchen bathed in stainless & granite, to the open floor plan grounded by hardwoods, brick & drenched in light. Massive master suite w/spa inspired bath and radiant floor heating. Outside tree house offers a great escape for Dad and kids. Walking distance shops, and lots of eateries. Great schools: Clyde Hill Elementary, Chinook Middle, and Bellevue High, renters to verify.



For showing, text Toni at 425-327-0446, appointment required. No pets, no smoking. First, last and security deposit to move in. $43 non-refundable application fee per adult. Minimum 12 months lease. Furniture not included. All hardwood floor are being. Please remove shoes at showing.



Please follow this link for our approval guidelines: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3983205)