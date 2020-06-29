All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 10235 NE 21st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
10235 NE 21st Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

10235 NE 21st Place

10235 Northeast 21st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10235 Northeast 21st Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Cozy 4 bed/2 Baths in Clyde Hill - Bellevue, minute to FWY and Bell Square - Cozy Mid Century Rambler uniquely designed with lots of nature lights. This is a 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Clyde Hill, minutes to freeway, Bellevue Square and Microsoft. It also has a separate bonus room, perfect for a private workout room.

Sleek updated spaces from the kitchen bathed in stainless & granite, to the open floor plan grounded by hardwoods, brick & drenched in light. Massive master suite w/spa inspired bath and radiant floor heating. Outside tree house offers a great escape for Dad and kids. Walking distance shops, and lots of eateries. Great schools: Clyde Hill Elementary, Chinook Middle, and Bellevue High, renters to verify.

For showing, text Toni at 425-327-0446, appointment required. No pets, no smoking. First, last and security deposit to move in. $43 non-refundable application fee per adult. Minimum 12 months lease. Furniture not included. All hardwood floor are being. Please remove shoes at showing.

Please follow this link for our approval guidelines: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3983205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 NE 21st Place have any available units?
10235 NE 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10235 NE 21st Place have?
Some of 10235 NE 21st Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10235 NE 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
10235 NE 21st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 NE 21st Place pet-friendly?
No, 10235 NE 21st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10235 NE 21st Place offer parking?
No, 10235 NE 21st Place does not offer parking.
Does 10235 NE 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10235 NE 21st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 NE 21st Place have a pool?
No, 10235 NE 21st Place does not have a pool.
Does 10235 NE 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 10235 NE 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 NE 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10235 NE 21st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle