10042 Main Street Unit 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Stunning, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment property rental in the dynamic West Bellevue neighborhood.



The well-lit, unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpeted floors, and a walk-in closet. A unique living room with a half wall with columns creates an open and airy space into the hallway and kitchen, a beautiful fireplace, a window seat with an amazing view next to the balcony. Its kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, as well as ready-to-use appliances. Includes a private laundry room with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wJ8EmiP8J43



Additional Details:

It comes with a single-car detached garage.



Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Wildwood Park, Downtown Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, and Goddard Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 90/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



