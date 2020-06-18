10042 Main Street Unit 202

Amenities
Stunning, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment property rental in the dynamic West Bellevue neighborhood.
The well-lit, unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpeted floors, and a walk-in closet. A unique living room with a half wall with columns creates an open and airy space into the hallway and kitchen, a beautiful fireplace, a window seat with an amazing view next to the balcony. Its kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, as well as ready-to-use appliances. Includes a private laundry room with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.
Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wJ8EmiP8J43
Additional Details:
It comes with a single-car detached garage.
Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Wildwood Park, Downtown Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, and Goddard Park.
The propertys Walkscore is 90/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.
