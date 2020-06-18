All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:24 PM

10042 Main Street Unit 202

10042 Main Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10042 Main Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Stunning, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment property rental in the dynamic West Bellevue neighborhood.

The well-lit, unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpeted floors, and a walk-in closet. A unique living room with a half wall with columns creates an open and airy space into the hallway and kitchen, a beautiful fireplace, a window seat with an amazing view next to the balcony. Its kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, as well as ready-to-use appliances. Includes a private laundry room with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wJ8EmiP8J43

Additional Details:
It comes with a single-car detached garage.

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Wildwood Park, Downtown Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, and Goddard Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 90/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

(RLNE5639456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10042 Main Street Unit 202 have any available units?
10042 Main Street Unit 202 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10042 Main Street Unit 202 have?
Some of 10042 Main Street Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10042 Main Street Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
10042 Main Street Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10042 Main Street Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10042 Main Street Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 10042 Main Street Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 10042 Main Street Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 10042 Main Street Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10042 Main Street Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10042 Main Street Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 10042 Main Street Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 10042 Main Street Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 10042 Main Street Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10042 Main Street Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10042 Main Street Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
