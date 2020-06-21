Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .5 half bathrooms, Master suite located on the 1st floor, sunroom, deck, office downstairs, garage, carport, wine cooler, loft/sitting area, skylight.

Neighborhood offers club house, Pool, tennis court, gym and guest rooms for resident to utilize for company at an unbelievable low daily rate. Everything one could ask for - move in and be within short distance to the summer activities of Colonial Williamsburg. Pet's are negotiable



Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



