Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6 Hague Close

6 Hague Close · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Hague Close, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Port Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Hague Close · Avail. Aug 7

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .5 half bathrooms, Master suite located on the 1st floor, sunroom, deck, office downstairs, garage, carport, wine cooler, loft/sitting area, skylight.
Neighborhood offers club house, Pool, tennis court, gym and guest rooms for resident to utilize for company at an unbelievable low daily rate. Everything one could ask for - move in and be within short distance to the summer activities of Colonial Williamsburg. Pet's are negotiable

Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High

(RLNE3865005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Hague Close have any available units?
6 Hague Close has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Hague Close have?
Some of 6 Hague Close's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Hague Close currently offering any rent specials?
6 Hague Close isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Hague Close pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Hague Close is pet friendly.
Does 6 Hague Close offer parking?
Yes, 6 Hague Close does offer parking.
Does 6 Hague Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Hague Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Hague Close have a pool?
Yes, 6 Hague Close has a pool.
Does 6 Hague Close have accessible units?
No, 6 Hague Close does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Hague Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Hague Close does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Hague Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Hague Close does not have units with air conditioning.
