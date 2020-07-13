Amenities

408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Located in the City limits, Walking distance to CW and the College of William & Mary. This is a large 3 bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac. street. Easy access to the Colonial Parkway, Yorktown and Ft. Eustis. It is in the WJCC school district. Close to shopping and entertainment. Tenant is responsible for utilities, yard and cable. 2 car garage, Fully fenced yard. Pets negotiable.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to complete an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-229-5681.



(RLNE5304272)