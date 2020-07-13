All apartments in Williamsburg
Find more places like 408 Idlewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsburg, VA
/
408 Idlewood Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

408 Idlewood Lane

408 Idlewood Lane · (757) 229-5681 ext. 404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Williamsburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Jamestown Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 408 Idlewood Lane · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Located in the City limits, Walking distance to CW and the College of William & Mary. This is a large 3 bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac. street. Easy access to the Colonial Parkway, Yorktown and Ft. Eustis. It is in the WJCC school district. Close to shopping and entertainment. Tenant is responsible for utilities, yard and cable. 2 car garage, Fully fenced yard. Pets negotiable.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to complete an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-229-5681.

(RLNE5304272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Idlewood Lane have any available units?
408 Idlewood Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 408 Idlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
408 Idlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Idlewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Idlewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 408 Idlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 408 Idlewood Lane offers parking.
Does 408 Idlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Idlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Idlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 408 Idlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 408 Idlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 408 Idlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Idlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Idlewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Idlewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Idlewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 408 Idlewood Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr
Williamsburg, VA 23185
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 1 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms
Williamsburg Apartments with ParkingWilliamsburg Apartments with Pools
Williamsburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Petersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VAMeadowbrook, VA
Poquoson, VASandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VACarrollton, VAEast Highland Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of William and MaryHampton University
University of RichmondChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity