All apartments in Suffolk
Find more places like 3604 Pacers Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suffolk, VA
/
3604 Pacers Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3604 Pacers Place

3604 Pacers Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suffolk
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3604 Pacers Place, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home in Northern Suffolk. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Granite counters in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Enjoy the deck in the backyard or short walk to the community pool. Large master with walk-in closet.
Washer and dryer convey as-is. Garage refrigerator convey as-is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Pacers Place have any available units?
3604 Pacers Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suffolk, VA.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Pacers Place have?
Some of 3604 Pacers Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Pacers Place currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Pacers Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Pacers Place pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Pacers Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 3604 Pacers Place offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Pacers Place does offer parking.
Does 3604 Pacers Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 Pacers Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Pacers Place have a pool?
Yes, 3604 Pacers Place has a pool.
Does 3604 Pacers Place have accessible units?
No, 3604 Pacers Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Pacers Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Pacers Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd
Suffolk, VA 23435
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail
Suffolk, VA 23434
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way
Suffolk, VA 23434
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place
Suffolk, VA 23435

Similar Pages

Suffolk 1 BedroomsSuffolk 2 Bedrooms
Suffolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuffolk Luxury Places
Suffolk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VAPetersburg, VA
Chester, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NCMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VA
Sandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VARoanoke Rapids, NCMontrose, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Nansemond

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityUniversity of Richmond
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School