56 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with gym

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Nansemond
9 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2424 sqft
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2561 Golden Maple Drive
2561 Golden Maple Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1810 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Suffolk with newer homes all around! Home features loads or storage space and a VERY open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pepperwood Townhomes
1 Unit Available
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! At Pepperwood Townhomes, you’ll enjoy the comforts of beautiful townhomes featuring fireplaces and patios. Select from our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Churchland West
5 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Results within 5 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Hodges Manor
6 Units Available
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2439 Leytonstone Drive
2439 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1727 sqft
This two story beauty will not be avaiable long. Built in 2013 this Condo resides in the Kings Pointe Community. The home is amazing in size and feels like a single family home environment.
Results within 10 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
16 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Prentis Park
34 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Downtown Norfolk
18 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,135
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Coliseum Central
43 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East 21st Street Monticello
14 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,160
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Downtown Norfolk
13 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$965
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Culpepper Landing
6 Units Available
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
5 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1300 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
City Guide for Suffolk, VA

Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.

Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Suffolk, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Suffolk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

