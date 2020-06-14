56 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with gym

Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.

Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia.