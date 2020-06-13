Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,218
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nansemond
10 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 1 at 12:47pm
$
2 Units Available
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
903 Teton Circle
903 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious, well-maintained 3-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances & decorative lighting. Large master bedroom on 3rd floor with walk-in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
1002 Windward Ln
1002 Windward Lane, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3321 sqft
1002 Windward Ln Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL HOME - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WONDERFUL HARBOUR BREEZE ESTATES. 3,321 SQFT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/APPLIANCES & ISLAND.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3214 Clearcreek Rd
3214 Clearcreek Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2900 sqft
3214 Clearcreek Rd Available 08/03/20 **Gorgeous Granite Kitchen -Stainless Appliances!! Open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Dutchland Trail
122 Dutchland Trail, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2560 sqft
122 Dutchland Trail Available 07/01/20 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Halter Cove
3604 Halter Cove, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Well maintained 2 story from Creekside Elem and New Library. Maple Hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, 2 car garage and more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2424 sqft
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2561 Golden Maple Drive
2561 Golden Maple Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1810 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Suffolk with newer homes all around! Home features loads or storage space and a VERY open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Pacers Place
3604 Pacers Place, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Great home in Northern Suffolk. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Granite counters in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Enjoy the deck in the backyard or short walk to the community pool. Large master with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer convey as-is.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3700 Bridlepath Lane
3700 Bridlepath Lane, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2162 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC WITH VIEW OF NEIGHBORHOOD PARK FROM THE BACKYARD. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT. HARDWOOD AND TILE THROUGHOUT. SURROUND SOUND, LARGE DECK, WORKSHOP IN GARAGE.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6718 Castlewood Circle
6718 Castlewood Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Large, beautiful home in Burbage Grant, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the deck looking out at the water. This home has formal living room, dining room, den and large kitchen with stainless appliances. Dogs okay. No cats or puppies.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6804 Overlook Court
6804 Overlook Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2446 sqft
Gorgeous home on Cul-De-Sac. 4BR, (FROG, Room Over Garage 4bed room) 2/1 BR, Master site W walk-in closet, 2 living spaces, larger laundry room, stainless Steel Appliances, Gas fireplace, 2 car garage with overflow.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6416 Olde Bullocks Circle
6416 Olde Bullock's Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1941 sqft
Fantastic waterfront home tucked away in the desirable Burbage Lake Village community. Nestled along the water's edge in over an acre lot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Washington Street
1 Unit Available
522 Warwick Street
522 Warwick Street, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
698 sqft
COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH UPDATED FEATURES THROUGHOUT, LARGE YARD GREAT FOR FAMILY FUN WITH SHED AND FRONT COVERED PORCH TO SIT AND RELAX ON, NEAR FACTORIES, DOWNTOWN, HOSPITALS, SHOPS, EATS & MORE CALL TO VIEW! 757-638-0795 OR757-484-9305

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Holy Neck
1 Unit Available
110 Blessing Circle
110 Blessing Cir, Suffolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2358 sqft
Beautiful Brand new open concept home in Brand new Kings fork Village! directly across from kings Fork Middle School. Stainless appliances, tankless Hot water Heater, large yard. Near Sentara OBCI Hospital and Downtown Suffolk.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Suffolk
1 Unit Available
10 Riverview Court
10 Riverview Court, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Super nice rental in the heart of Suffolk. Two large master bedrooms each with full bathrooms. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Nice big living area. Back yard is fenced in with a cute courtyard for outdoor entertaining.

1 of 47

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1036 Snead Drive
1036 Snead Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2750 sqft
Lovely well maintained home on golf course lot with large kitchen & stainless steel appliance package to include side by side fridge, smooth top electric range/oven, built-in microwave, & dishwasher.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6409 Wet Marsh
6409 Wet Marsh Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Renovated kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile floors upgraded stainless steel appliances. Home on cul-de-sac. Located near interstate, easy commute! Neighborhood offers community pool, tennis courts, walking paths, and playground.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
1307 Teton Circle
1307 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1738 sqft
LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO CALL HOME, THIS IS IT! HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET ON 3RD FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR HAS LARGE BEDROOMS, FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM. 1ST FLOOR HAS VERY OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING SPACE - GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING.
Results within 1 mile of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Suffolk, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Suffolk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

