Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

180 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Finding an apartment in Suffolk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
15 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nansemond
9 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 1 at 12:47pm
$
2 Units Available
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6308 Orchard Cove Court
6308 Orchard Cove Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2750 sqft
4 bed/2.5 bath home with many upgrades and large fenced back yard--Orchard Cove Suffolk - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Orchard Cove.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3214 Clearcreek Rd
3214 Clearcreek Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2900 sqft
3214 Clearcreek Rd Available 08/03/20 **BEAUIFUL Granite Kitchen -Stainless Appliances!! Open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
1002 Windward Ln
1002 Windward Lane, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3321 sqft
1002 Windward Ln Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL HOME - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WONDERFUL HARBOUR BREEZE ESTATES. 3,321 SQFT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/APPLIANCES & ISLAND.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3007 Player Court
3007 Player Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3007 Player Court Available 07/08/20 Really Nice Single Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac !!! - 3-Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
903 Teton Circle
903 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious, well-maintained 3-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances & decorative lighting. Large master bedroom on 3rd floor with walk-in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6807 Dickens Ct E
6807 Dickens Court East, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2312 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 20. This single family home has open concept and modern feel and has many upgrades. Nice flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs with double sinks for bath. Upstairs has loft that can be forth bedroom or office.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6718 Castlewood Circle
6718 Castlewood Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Large, beautiful home in Burbage Grant, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the deck looking out at the water. This home has formal living room, dining room, den and large kitchen with stainless appliances. Dogs okay. No cats or puppies.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6416 Olde Bullocks Circle
6416 Olde Bullock's Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1941 sqft
Fantastic waterfront home tucked away in the desirable Burbage Lake Village community. Nestled along the water's edge in over an acre lot.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6402 Pelican Crescent North
6402 Pelican Crescent North, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1618 sqft
6402 Pelican Crescent North Available 06/08/20 3 BED / 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER ARE "AS IS". FENCED BACK YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
11 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Pepperwood Townhomes
1 Unit Available
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! At Pepperwood Townhomes, you’ll enjoy the comforts of beautiful townhomes featuring fireplaces and patios. Select from our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
13 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Churchland West
5 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3725 Radford Circle
3725 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
3725 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR Updated Townhouse in Western Branch - New LVT Hardwood Floors - - Updated Counter Tops in Kitchen! - LVT flooring on first floor! - Fenced in back yard with storage shed - Close to Neighborhood YMCA - Short

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Green
1 Unit Available
5920 Hampshire Green
5920 Hampshire Green Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2411 sqft
Bishops Green - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Churchland school district. Newly renovated downstairs, freshly painted, new flooring throughout downstairs. Open floor plan, large fenced back yard, 12x20 shed, two car attached garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2274 sqft
Adorable Home Perfect for Family Living - Looking for a quiet community in the heart of Chesapeake? This home has so much to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2704 Big Bend Court
2704 Big Bend Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
2704 Big Bend Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condominium - Spacious two-bedroom condominium with first floor master bedroom and full bath Second large bedroom and full bath on second floor. Gas fireplace. Private end unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51 Willow Bend Ct
51 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.
City Guide for Suffolk, VA

Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.

Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Suffolk, VA

Finding an apartment in Suffolk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

