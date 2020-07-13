Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

53 Apartments under $900 for rent in Suffolk, VA

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:30pm
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport News
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
857 28th Street
857 28th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1019 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOME! TWO STORY. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR CONDITIONING! AVAILABLE FOR NEGOTIABLE OCCUPANCY- CURRENT TENANT WILL MOVE WITHIN 30 DAYS ONCE NEW TENANT IS SECURED

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall
618 35th Street
618 35th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
972 sqft
ONE (1) STORY SINGLE FAMILY - WITH SCREEN IN FRONT PORCH - WITH NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - WITH NEWER WINDOWS - LIVING ROOM - WITH THREE (3) BEDROOMS - WITH A NICE BACKYARD-

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tuckers Creek
753 20th Street
753 20th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1054 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 753 20th Street in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport News
3015 West Avenue
3015 West Avenue, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo located right near shipyard. Easy access to highway. Spacious open floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and full appliance package including washer and dryer. Call today for private viewing.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Miars Farm
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport News
317 49th Street
317 49th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1238 sqft
Twin home within blocks of shipyard. Covered front porch. Great room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to rear deck. Dining area with bar seating as well as table space. Kitchen opens to dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
Glenwood Park
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Deep Creek North
Lake Village
908 Lake Village Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Wards Corner
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$785
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Hampton
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 2 at 09:34am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent. This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
4 Units Available
Dutch Village
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
3823 Caroline Avenue
3823 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
3823 Caroline Avenue #A, Portsmouth - Available NOW - Cute duplex in an established neighborhood. It offers 2 bedroom, 1 bath with living room, dining room, kitchen with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hudson Terrace
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-534-7877

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
846 47th St
846 West 47th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$898
Style: 2 bedroom Apartments – being remodeled #1, 2 Downstairs (#1 on right side , #2 on left) #3, 4 Upstairs (3 on right, 4 on left) Lease Dates: #1: 8/01/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED! #2: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE #3: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 |

July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Suffolk rents increased over the past month

Suffolk rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Suffolk over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Suffolk to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Suffolk, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Suffolk is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Suffolk fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

