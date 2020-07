Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage accessible 24hr maintenance business center car wash area coffee bar e-payments internet cafe

Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home. The convenient location of the 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments can only be matched by the level of comfort you’ll find in each home, including granite-style counters, separate dining rooms and full-size washers and dryers. Hampton Roads Crossing is a pet-friendly community.



Our professional management and service team work together to provide our residents with the service they deserve. Apartment living in a beautifully landscaped setting, combined with access to the services and amenities you want, make Hampton Roads Crossing Apartment Homes the only place you’ll want to call home!