192 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1279 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA.

1 of 109

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Washington Street
339 Goodman Street
339 Goodman Street, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1730 sqft
***3 Bed 2 Full bath*HUGE Master*LARGE Fenced YARD** - This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch is available now! CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058!! The master bedroom is huge! Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove top and built in

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3007 Player Court
3007 Player Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really Nice Single Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac !!! - 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-story home in a quiet, established neighborhood seeks great family! Come and see this lovely 2,100+ square feet, colonial-style home with attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
7005 Darby Court
7005 Darby Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
7005 Darby Court Available 08/01/20 BELMONT PARK - Beautiful townhouse style condo in spacious neighborhood. Very well located in Suffolk. Small dog permitted, No cats, please. Patio with privacy fence backing up to wooded area..

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6910 Leyton Place
6910 Leyton Place, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2470 sqft
6910 Leyton Place Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME ON THE WATER, LARGE BEDROOMS, HUGE CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 E Wexford Drive
131 Wexford Dr E, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
***2 BEDROOM Near OBCI Hospital-Freeway and Shopping! - 2 Bedroom end unit town house with OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Fireplace & FENCED Pet friendly YARD. Call NOW for a LIVE AGENT.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2104 Piedmont Road
2104 Piedmont Road, Suffolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3300 sqft
Home has 5 bedrooms, including a room downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office. There are 4 bull baths including a full shower bath downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Oak Ln
100 Forest Oak Lane, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These spacious units have an eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, 2 full bathrooms, private balcony/patio with storage, washer/dryer hookups & much more......CALL the office at 757-934-3444 daily Monday-Friday 8:30 am-4:30 pm.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6402 Pelican Crescent North
6402 Pelican Crescent North, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1618 sqft
6402 Pelican Crescent North Available 06/08/20 3 BED / 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER ARE "AS IS". FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Spacious Brick Ranch with Attached Garage Convenient to all of Hampton Roads. Located Seconds from Route 17 with an Easy Connection to Route 164 & I-664, All Bridges & Tunnels. There Is Also a Room Above The Garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
1012 Teton Circle
1012 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1696 sqft
1012 Teton Circle Available 09/01/20 - Enjoy privacy and view of pond from great room and master bedroom. Downstairs has gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen beautiful wooden cabinets and grand back-splash. Side by side fridge with ice remains.
Results within 1 mile of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
13 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
The Sterling Apartment Homes
4271 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
794 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2274 sqft
Adorable Home Perfect for Family Living - Looking for a quiet community in the heart of Chesapeake? This home has so much to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Western Branch. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Living & Dining Rooms. Fenced back yard. Small cul-de-sac neighborhood off Taylor Rd near YMCA. Tenant pays water and electric.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
31 Willow Bend Ct
31 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Peachtree
3715 Sugar Creek Cir
3715 Sugar Creek Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
2 bedroom one and half bath end unit town house on a cul-de-sac, close to shopping and the interstate.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Cove
4323 Heron Pt
4323 Heron Point, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2372 sqft
Located on large corner lot this home will not leave you disappointed. Inviting foyer has formal living and dining room on either side. Open concept kitchen and family area.
Rent Report
Suffolk

July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Suffolk rents increased over the past month

Suffolk rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Suffolk over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Suffolk to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Suffolk, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Suffolk is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Suffolk fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

